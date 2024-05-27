1492 Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,055. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

GDYN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. 324,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.45 and a beta of 1.00. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grid Dynamics

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.