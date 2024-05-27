1492 Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,749 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 72.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after purchasing an additional 865,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $19,314,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after purchasing an additional 358,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.06. 1,328,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.21. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

