1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $906,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.39. 136,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.