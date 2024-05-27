1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CADE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. 577,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,129. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.