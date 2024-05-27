1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 302,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,240. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.