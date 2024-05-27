1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,072 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.82. 259,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

