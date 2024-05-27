1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 314,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.70%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

