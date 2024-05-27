1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 31,688 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 578.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SYM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.91. 985,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,674. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $411,507.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $4,223,955 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

