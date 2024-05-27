167,171 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 167,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

