17,359 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $615,349. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 155,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,764. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.