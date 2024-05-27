192,840 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,539,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $170.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $125.01 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

