20,809 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Brady comprises 0.9% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at $164,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

