24,101 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. HSBC lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT traded up $7.65 on Monday, hitting $308.16. 1,165,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.