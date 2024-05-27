2,852 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.