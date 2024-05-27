35,253 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAN. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 736,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 2,175,807 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Canaan Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Canaan stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,981,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Canaan Profile

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.