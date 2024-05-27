360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Acquires A$130,655.50 in Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 25,370 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$130,655.50 ($87,103.67).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Tony Pitt acquired 7,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.25 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,500.00).

On Thursday, May 9th, Tony Pitt bought 4,837 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,668.70 ($16,445.80).

On Thursday, May 16th, Tony Pitt purchased 23,579 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.16 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of A$121,667.64 ($81,111.76).

On Wednesday, May 1st, Tony Pitt bought 6,151 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of A$31,185.57 ($20,790.38).

On Friday, May 3rd, Tony Pitt purchased 18,849 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,072.35 ($64,714.90).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

