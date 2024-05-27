400,000 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,776,000. First American Financial makes up 1.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 160,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $54.90. 384,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,657. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

View Our Latest Report on FAF

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.