882 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,205. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

