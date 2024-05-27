89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Critical Analysis

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 89bio and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 2 5 0 2.71 Eyenovia 0 0 3 0 3.00

89bio currently has a consensus target price of $28.14, indicating a potential upside of 245.74%. Eyenovia has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,305.88%. Given Eyenovia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than 89bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -34.76% -31.05% Eyenovia N/A -322.68% -100.51%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares 89bio and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89bio has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 89bio and Eyenovia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$142.19 million ($2.01) -4.05 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$27.26 million ($0.75) -0.95

89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of 89bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Eyenovia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eyenovia beats 89bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

