8Vc Gp I LLC Takes Position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE)

8Vc Gp I LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises 0.3% of 8Vc Gp I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
BiomX Stock Performance
BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
BiomX Profile
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
