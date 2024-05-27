8Vc Gp I LLC Takes Position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE)

8Vc Gp I LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises 0.3% of 8Vc Gp I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get BiomX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHGE

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 81,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BiomX Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BiomX Profile

(Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.