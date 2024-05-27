94,435 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $10,415,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,720 shares of company stock worth $346,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 507,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,674. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.