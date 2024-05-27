9,923 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.29. 1,351,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

