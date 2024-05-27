ABCMETA (META) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $136.85

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $314,454.06 and approximately $136.85 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,540.10 or 0.99949746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011628 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00113961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000314 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $141.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

