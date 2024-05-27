ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABVX. Guggenheim began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter worth $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter worth $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

