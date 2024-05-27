ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.65

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.33, with a volume of 58713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of C$88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million. On average, analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

