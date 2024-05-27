Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,970,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

ADBE traded down $7.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $475.43. 3,085,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.09 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

