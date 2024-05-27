AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.00 on Thursday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

