AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.00 on Thursday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

