aelf 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.72 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, aelf has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $384.65 million and $6.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000870 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,275,775 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.