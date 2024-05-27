aelf Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.51 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. aelf has a total market cap of $379.69 million and $7.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000879 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,275,775 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

