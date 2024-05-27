AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055,409 shares during the quarter. GSI Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 64,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,878. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 92.29%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

