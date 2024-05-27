AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625,753 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.44. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.52% and a negative return on equity of 195.14%. On average, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFFP

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.