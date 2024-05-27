AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,504 shares during the quarter. Alimera Sciences comprises 3.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 4.25% of Alimera Sciences worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

ALIM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. 82,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,370. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.