AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases 865,689 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,689 shares during the quarter. Applied Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 2.15% of Applied Therapeutics worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.08. 386,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,302. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $466.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

