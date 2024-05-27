AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 316,494 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,494 shares during the quarter. BrainsWay comprises 2.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BrainsWay worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.40. 61,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

