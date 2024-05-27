Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbus

Airbus Stock Down 0.3 %

Airbus stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Airbus had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.3635 per share. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.