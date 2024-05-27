Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 241,163 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 863,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

