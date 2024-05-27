Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 40,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. 7,601,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,642,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.