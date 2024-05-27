Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $325.10. 2,736,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The company has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

