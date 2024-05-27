Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 315.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.