Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 315.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.