Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

