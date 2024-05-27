Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.93 on Monday, hitting $166.36. 54,868,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,171,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.