Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $221,058,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.87. 3,123,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.