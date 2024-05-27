Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 143,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

