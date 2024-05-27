Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,448 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.31. 1,966,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

