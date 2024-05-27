Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 2,456,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.