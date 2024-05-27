Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 66,181 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,181 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 157,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 79,877 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter.

GTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.15. 145,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,444. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

