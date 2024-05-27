American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Lowered by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 0.60% of American Financial Group worth $60,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,304,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,974. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. 119,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.