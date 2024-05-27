Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of APH opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $138.59.

Amphenol’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after buying an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,724,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

