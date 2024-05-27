Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 178 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 62,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 65,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,173,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

