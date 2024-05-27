Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,362 shares of company stock worth $15,889,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.25. 426,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

